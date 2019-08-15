|
Ralph Caines Sr., 84, died Aug. 13 at Allied Services Hospice Center after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's and more recently cancer. His wife of 60 years, Argia, passed away June 11.
Born Dec. 3, 1934, to the late Harry and Emily Greb Caines, he was a graduate of Olyphant High School. Ralph served in the United States Army, PFC (T), SP4, E4 and Army Reserve. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Gen. Thomas J. Stewart Medal, and was listed as expert U.S. rifle and Sharpshooter.
He was a life member of the Olyphant Ambulance and Excelsior Hose Company, where he served many positions, including president and secretary. He was recently presented a plaque for being the oldest living member. He served on the Mid Valley School Board as director and president and the Lackawanna County Vo-Tech Board. He was a member of Kingsbury Lodge F&AM. Ralph retired from Dupont, Go-Ex in Moosic after 45 years. He also spent time working with his brother at Caines Mechanical/Plumbing.
Ralph was a very kind and gentle man. The best husband and dad anyone could ask for and a wonderful grandfather with the kindest heart. He did anything and everything for his family from building homes, helping remodel or moving the landscapes. He was an avid hunter who spent every season with his sons, nephews, brothers and friends. He was always busy in the yard, basement or garage. Even in the end on his better days he wanted to be in the garage listening to the oldies and spending time with his grandson Jesse as he worked on his quad.
Ralph is survived by his daughters, Brenda Caines and companion, Charles Ferris, Jessup; Sandra and husband, John Clark, Scott Twp.; and son, Glenn and wife, Lynn Caines, Olyphant; grandchildren, Jesse Clark, Kristina Aston, Brittni Caines, Kelli Edwards and Perry Caines; great-grandchildren, Layla, Ashlyn, Brody, Kellin, Jacob, Ashton and Kinley.
He was also preceded in death by his children, Ralph Caines Jr. and Perry Caines; a brother, Albert Caines; and sister, Carol Smith.
The family would like to thank his doctors at the VA, caregivers Carol, Sheri and Melissa, and the staff at Allied services Hospice Center.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019