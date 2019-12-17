Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Ralph Lytle
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Countryside Community Church
14011 Orchard Drive
Clarks Summit, PA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Countryside Community Church
14011 Orchard Drive
Clarks Summit, PA
Ralph A. Lytle Jr. Obituary
Ralph A. Lytle Jr., Newton Twp., passed away at home Sunday. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy M. Lytle.

He was the son of the late Ralph A. Lytle Sr. and Bertha Lubeck Lytle. After graduating from Newton-Ransom High School in 1964, he went on to Johnson College. Before his retirement, he worked as a machinist for Acker Drill for more than 30 years. Ralph was a member of Countryside Community Church in Newton. He enjoyed his John Deere tractors and gardening, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.

Also surviving are two sons, Ralph O. Lytle and his wife, Robin, Fayetteville, N.C.; and Steven M. Lytle and his wife, Sally, Forty Fort; grandchildren, Michael A. Lytle, Greensboro, N.C.; Amanda A. Fischer and her husband, Michael, Clayton, N.C.; and Megan E. Lytle, Forty Fort; great-grandchildren, Leilianna and Auriella Fischer; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Grace Martenson, Marilyn Logan, Nancy Smith and Ronnie Lynn Masters.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, Pa., with services by the Rev. Mark Terwilliger.

Friends may call at the church from 4 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Countryside Community Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 17, 2019
