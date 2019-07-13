Ralph A. Trotta, 72, Scranton, and formerly of Old Forge, died Wednesday in the Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born Aug. 18, 1946, in Old Forge, son of the late Frank Sr. and Melveda Wesley Trotta, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School. Following graduation, Ralph attended beauty school and, subsequently, became a beautician. He was the proprietor of Little Caesar's Hair Salon in Old Forge for many years before having decided to settle in Las Vegas, Nev. It was there that he worked for Caesar's Palace as a hair stylist for nearly 25 years. He was also a beauty school instructor and, in 2001, returned to the area to remain close to his family.



Ralph loved spending time with his family and friends. In his younger years, he enjoyed music and was a very good dancer. He also loved reading and painting. Ralph was a gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.



Surviving are three brothers, Frank Trotta and wife, Kathy; Michael Trotta; and Anthony Trotta Sr. and wife, Debby; a sister, Angeline DuMontelle and husband, Larry; an aunt, Gemma Trotta; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will be private in Old Forge Cemetery.



Family and friends are invited to attend Ralph's viewing in the church Monday from 9 until Mass time.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.



Published in Scranton Times on July 13, 2019