Ralph M. De Sarro of Scranton went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Aug. 25, with his loving family by his side. His wife is the former Wendy Meares. They were married, and a couple for over 20 years, who did everything together.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Piazza De Sarro. Educated in Scranton schools, he loved being a caring pastor/teacher. His past employments included owning many businesses here in Scranton including; the Provincial Diner, Pioneer Trophy and Scene 1 Video. He also did contracting and maintenance work. He was a Jack of all trades and could fix anything, and loved helping others who needed him. He loved interacting with people and became a well loved figure. He had a wonderful laugh. His hobbies included woodworking, whittling small figurines, working on guitars, playing his guitar and, most of all, studying the word of God and teaching it. It was often a joke that he was either related to you, or knew you here in Scranton. He had a way of drawing people to him, and everyone loved him. He loved his family and friends, he will be greatly missed.
Also surviving are his children, Theresa Revilak, Michael De Sarro, Elizabeth De Sarro and Gabrielle Hughes, all of Scranton; stepchildren, Donna Reichle, Diane Iacono, Sandra, Andrew and Daniel Drayer; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ventura and Antanine Kane.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Roseann Davis.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. in the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church, Green Ridge Street, Scranton, Pa.
Family and friends may pay their respects starting at 1 p.m. until service time. Afterwards, fellowship and refreshments will be provided.
Arrangements entrusted to and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019