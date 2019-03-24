Ralph G. Brenneman, 60, Hop Bottom, died Tuesday. His wife is the former Donna Kauffman, and they had been married for 10 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph G. Brenneman.
Born in York, the son of the late Gene and Florence King Brenneman, he was a Lathrop Twp. supervisor, the Lathrop Twp. roadmaster, and was also an auctioneer, licensed in four states. He also was a member of the Waterloo Boys of Southeastern PA and the Williams Grove Steam Engine Association.
Ralph is survived by a stepson, Clarence Smith and wife, Marie, Stewartstown.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019