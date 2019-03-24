Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph G. Brenneman. View Sign

Ralph G. Brenneman, 60, Hop Bottom, died Tuesday. His wife is the former Donna Kauffman, and they had been married for 10 years.



Born in York, the son of the late Gene and Florence King Brenneman, he was a Lathrop Twp. supervisor, the Lathrop Twp. roadmaster, and was also an auctioneer, licensed in four states. He also was a member of the Waterloo Boys of Southeastern PA and the Williams Grove Steam Engine Association.



Ralph is survived by a stepson, Clarence Smith and wife, Marie, Stewartstown.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

Ralph G. Brenneman, 60, Hop Bottom, died Tuesday. His wife is the former Donna Kauffman, and they had been married for 10 years.Born in York, the son of the late Gene and Florence King Brenneman, he was a Lathrop Twp. supervisor, the Lathrop Twp. roadmaster, and was also an auctioneer, licensed in four states. He also was a member of the Waterloo Boys of Southeastern PA and the Williams Grove Steam Engine Association.Ralph is survived by a stepson, Clarence Smith and wife, Marie, Stewartstown.The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with final expenses. Funeral Home Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home

91 State Street

Nicholson , PA 18446

(570) 942-6241 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close