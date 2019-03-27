|
BRENNEMAN, RALPH G., Hop Bottom, Saturday, calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Contributions: donations to the family to help with final expenses.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH G. BRENNEMAN.
BUSH, LUCILE A., Abrahamsville, private burial, Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee. Arrangements: Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Honesdale.
DeSANDO, SARAH C., Dunmore, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Dunmore. Interment, private. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103 Scranton, PA 18501.
ETTINGER, RICHARD FRANK, Scranton, Thursday, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Donations: Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
FABRI, RICHARD A. SR., Lakeville, Lake Wallenpaupack, formerly of Jessup, Thursday, 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Divine, 10, SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
FELICH, CATHERINE D. "KAY," Dunmore, Tuesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni, pastor. Pallbearers: Bobby Riviello, Louis Marriotti, Chris Finkernagel, Ryan Smedley, Iggy and Nello Gilardi. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
HARRISON, EUGENE J., Archbald, today, 9:30, Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, Mass, 10, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. James Alco. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
HRANICH, JOSEPH, Old Forge, no public calling hours. Private interment. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, activities fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: semiancares.com.
JACKSON, ELIZABETH "BETTY" MARGUERITE WENIGER, Honesdale, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
KOSIOR, PEGGY O'CONNOR, Edwardsville, Thursday, 11 a.m., Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Calling hours, today, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, private. Contributions: CRR Group Home, c/o Children's Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
KUDRICH, JOHN E. SR., Carteret, N.J., viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading, N.J. Funeral and interment, later date, in Scranton. Condolences: chubenkofh.com.
LAHOTSKI, MURIEL ELAINE, Peckville, services and interment, private. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home website.
LEONARD, JO ANN W., Montrose, Thursday, 11 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Friendsville. Visitation, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Bartron-Myer Funeral Home. Condolences: bartronmyerfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Ruff Dog Rescue North East, 73 Tower Hill Road, Thompson, PA 18465; or Jo Ann Leonard Feed the Hungry account (to benefit the Montrose Mobile Food Pantry), c/o Community Foundation, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801.
MARINCHAK, DAVID, formerly of Union Dale, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Mass, 10, St. Joseph's Church, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Viewing, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
MATTIOLI, JOHN SANTO, Old Forge, today, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, private. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com; or funeral home Facebook page.
MEAD, JEAN MARIE, formerly of Scranton, interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
NYCZ, REGINA M., formerly of South Scranton, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave. Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Kane Street. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions: St. Stanislaus Cathedral and Hospice Buffalo, 255 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.
ROGERS, LESTER F., Jessup, blessing service, Friday, 11 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Entombment with military honors, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, Friday, 9 to service. Donations: Nadine Cenci Marchegiani Foundation, 919 Martin Drive, Jessup, PA 18434; and/or to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: funeral home website.
ROONEY, CHARLES G., Green Ridge section of Scranton, today, Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Condolences: funeral home website.
SARE, ALAN, P.E., Scranton, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Interment, Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore. Shiva, 206 Debbie Drive, Scranton, today and Thursday, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Shiva concludec with minyan at Congregation Tifereth Israel, Bensalem, Sunday, 10 a.m. Contributions: Sare Family Foundation, c/o the Jewish Federation of Northeast Pa., 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
SCHRANK, ROBERT L., Moosic, blessing service, Thursday, 6 p.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, by Martin Everhart. Interment, private, Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Greenwood Hose Company 1, 3727-41 Birney Ave., Moosic, PA 18507. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
SOSSONG, THOMAS M. SR., Moosic, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Calling hours, Saturday 9 to Mass, at the church. Interment, private. Contributions: American Diabetes Association. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
STANTON, CHRISTINE, Scott Twp., today, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
WEISS, DR. LEONARD, Haverford, formerly of Scranton and Honesdale, Saturday, 11 a.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 615 Court St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Private burial was at Beth Israel Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrangements: Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Condolences: www.BryantFuneralHome.com.
Bartron-Myer Funeral Home
382 Church Street
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-8100
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|