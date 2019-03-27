Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH G. BRENNEMAN. View Sign





BUSH, LUCILE A., Abrahams­ville, private burial, Hillcrest Cem­etery, Galilee. Arrangements: Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Honesdale.



DeSANDO, SARAH C., Dun­more, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Dun­more. Inter­ment, private. Arrange­ments: Mor­­ell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chest­nut St., Dun­more. Con­tri­­bu­tions: Allied Servi­ces Hos­pice, 511 Morgan High­way, P.O. Box 1103 Scranton, PA 18501.



ETTINGER, RICHARD FRANK, Scranton, Thursday, 10 a.m., Car­lucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Dona­tions: Allied Services Hospice Cen­ter, 511 Morgan Highway, Scran­ton, PA 18508. Condolen­ces:



FABRI, RICHARD A. SR., Lake­ville, Lake Wallenpaupack, formerly of Jessup, Thursday, 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Divine, 10, SS. Cyril and Meth­odius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Inter­ment, parish cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



FELICH, CATHERINE D. "KAY," Dunmore, Tuesday, Carlucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dun­more, by the Rev. David Cappelloni, pastor. Pall­bearers: Bobby Riviello, Louis Marriotti, Chris Finkernagel, Ryan Smedley, Iggy and Nello Gilardi. Interment, Mount Car­mel Ceme­tery, Dunmore.



HARRISON, EUGENE J., Arch­bald, today, 9:30, Harrison Fune­ral Home, 374 N. Main St., Arch­bald, Mass, 10, St. Thomas Aqui­nas Church, 429 Church St., Arch­bald, by the Rev. James Alco. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cem­etery, Moscow.



HRANICH, JOSEPH, Old Forge, no public calling hours. Private interment. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, activities fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Sem­ian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences:



JACKSON, ELIZABETH "BET­TY" MARGUERITE WENIGER, Hones­dale, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, Thurs­day, 4 to 7 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St. Hones­dale.



KOSIOR, PEGGY O'CONNOR, Edwardsville, Thursday, 11 a.m., Harold C. Snowdon Home for Fune­­rals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Calling hours, to­day, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, private. Contribu­tions: CRR Group Home, c/o Chil­­dren's Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



KUDRICH, JOHN E. SR., Car­te­ret, N.J., viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading, N.J. Funeral and interment, later date, in Scranton. Condolences:



LAHOTSKI, MURIEL ELAINE, Peck­ville, services and interment, private. Arrangements: Vans­ton and James Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home website.



LEONARD, JO ANN W., Mont­rose, Thursday, 11 a.m., St. Fran­cis Xavier Catholic Church, Friends­ville. Visitation, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Bartron-Myer Funeral Home. Condolences:



MARINCHAK, DAVID, formerly of Union Dale, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Mass, 10, St. Joseph's Church, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Inter­ment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, For­est City. Viewing, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences:



MATTIOLI, JOHN SANTO, Old Forge, today, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assump­tion Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ric­ciardi, pastor. Inter­ment, private. Condo­len­ces:



MEAD, JEAN MARIE, formerly of Scranton, interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst. Arrange­ments: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.



NYCZ, REGINA M., formerly of South Scranton, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave. Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Kane Street. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions: St. Stani­slaus Cath­edral and Hospice Buffalo, 255 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.



ROGERS, LESTER F., Jessup, blessing service, Friday, 11 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Entomb­ment with military honors, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, Friday, 9 to service. Donations: Nadine Cenci Marchegiani Foundation, 919 Mar­tin Drive, Jessup, PA 18434; and/or to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



ROONEY, CHARLES G., Green Ridge section of Scranton, to­­day, Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cath­edral Cemetery. Con­tribu­tions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Tay­lor, PA 18517. Condolences: fune­ral home website.



SARE, ALAN, P.E., Scranton, Mon­­day, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Interment, Temple Israel Ceme­tery, Dunmore. Shiva, 206 Deb­bie Drive, Scranton, today and Thursday, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Shiva concludec with minyan at Congre­gation Tifereth Israel, Ben­salem, Sunday, 10 a.m. Con­tributions: Sare Family Founda­tion, c/o the Jewish Federation of Northeast Pa., 601 Jefferson Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18510; or donor's favorite charity. Condo­len­ces:



SCHRANK, ROBERT L., Moosic, blessing service, Thurs­day, 6 p.m., August J. Haas Fune­ral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, by Martin Everhart. Inter­ment, private, Forest Hill Cem­etery, Dunmore. Calling hours, Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. Con­tributions: Greenwood Hose Com­pany 1, 3727-41 Birney Ave., Moosic, PA 18507. Condo­lences:



SOSSONG, THOMAS M. SR., Moosic, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Calling hours, Saturday 9 to Mass, at the church. Interment, private. Con­­tri­butions: American Diabe­tes Association. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.



STANTON, CHRISTINE, Scott Twp., today, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



WEISS, DR. LEONARD, Haver­ford, formerly of Scranton and Hones­dale, Saturday, 11 a.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 615 Court St., Honesdale, PA 18431. Private burial was at Beth Israel Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrange­ments: Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 N. Main St., Hones­dale, PA 18431. Condolences:

