Ralph H. Miller, Scranton, died Wednesday in the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center.
Born Oct. 2, 1929, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth Edwards Miller. Educated in Scranton schools, Ralph went on to work at the former Art Douglass Children's Shoe Store.
Surviving are his niece-in-law, Lynn Dietrich; great-nieces, Heather Bresser and her husband, Rick; and Rebecca DeVitto; great-nephew, Stephen Dietrich and his companion, Lorie Lapka; great-great-niece and nephews, Ryan and Emily Bresser and Michael DeVitto.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Dietrich; and his nephew, Fred Dietrich.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020