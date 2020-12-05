Home

Ralph John Minnick, 62, of Factoryville, died suddenly Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020, of natural causes while doing what he loved.

Born Nov. 9, 1958, in Honesdale, he is survived by both of his parents, Robert Minnick and Mabel (Wedge) Minnick.

Ralph graduated from Honesdale High School and was a truck driver most of his life. A wonderful father and son, he was loved by all who knew him.

He is also survived by three children, Aresa Roskoski and her husband, Dave of Hawley; Juli Minnick and her fiancé, Justin Williams of Moscow; and RJ Minnick and his companion, Jennifer Weist of Creamton; five grandchildren, David Roskoski Jr. and Dylan Card, Samuel Morris and George Williams, and Hunter Minnick; two brothers, Michael Minnick and Mark Minnick; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472.


