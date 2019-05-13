Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph S.Decker Jr.. View Sign Service Information Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home 1810 Sanderson Avenue Scranton , PA 18509 (570)-343-0712 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph S. Decker Jr., 78, Florida, died Thursday after an illness. His wife is the former Joann Catterson.



Born July 2, 1940, in Scranton, the son of the late Ralph S. and Sylvia (Belles) Decker, he was a United States Army veteran. Before retirement, Ralph was employed by Haddon Craftsman Inc., of Scranton. Ralph was a longtime member of the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church, in Scranton.



Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Demaris "Dee" Newberry and husband, Ronald, Florida; Deirdre "Jodi" Adrian and husband, Mario, Florida; and Daria Kroptavich, Pennsylvania; sisters, Linda Kettell and husband, Dan, Pennsylvania; Donna Sileo and husband, Charles, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Ralph was also preceded in death by his grandson, Stephen Newberry, on March 29, 2014; his sister, Judith Thornton, on Oct. 19, 2013; and a sister, Gloria, on Jan 1, 1950.



Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton, with the Rev. David Twiss as officiating clergy. Interment and committal will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Friends may call on Tuesday at the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Last Frontier Ministries, P.O. Box 373, Healy, AK 99743.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow.



