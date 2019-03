Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph T. Woodyatt Sr.. View Sign

Ralph T. Woodyatt Sr., 60, of Scranton, earned his wings on Friday, March 1, St. David's Day, after a bravely fought, several year battle with cancer. He is survived by his devoted wife, Cathy Toole Woodyatt. Together, they have celebrated 36 years of marriage.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Ralph P. and Doreen Layland Woodyatt, he was a 1976 graduate of West Scranton High School. Throughout his life, Ralph worked as a truck driver for Canada Dry/RC. He was a member of the United Baptist Church, Scranton, and was proud of his Welsh heritage. Ralph was the ultimate sports fan, loving and supporting all levels of sports, from Little League through professional sports. His teams were the West Scranton Invaders, Penn State football, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, Boston Celtics and on and on. As a parent, coach and officer, along with his long-time friend, Wayne Thomas, was his love for fair, clean and competitive sports.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Ralph and wife, Brittney; and Bryan; his granddaughter, Sienna, the joy of his life; along with his grandson, due in June; two sisters, Doreen Fazzi and husband, Vince; and Elaine Pawloski and husband, Mark; a twin brother, Rich (Mindy Hill); three sisters-in-law, Mary Lisowski; Christine Derenick; and Marge Chopyak and husband, Tony; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his buddy, Griff.



Ralph's family would like to thank all the caring medical professionals who were part of his treatment and care during his illness, especially the staff of Hematology Oncology, NROC, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. Mark Lyons.



Family and friends are invited to attend Ralph's funeral service, which will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Gary Eaches, United Baptist Church, Scranton, officiating. Interment will follow in Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.



Friends may call Monday, March 4, 5 to 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Baptist Church, 213 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.



