Ralph W. Genello of Scranton, formerly from Dunmore, passed away peacefully after a brief illness March 23 at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife in 2007, the former Dora Pacini.
Born in Scranton on March 13, 1941, to the late Vito Genello and Marie Ambrosini Lutz, he was educated in Dunmore schools. Following graduation from Dunmore High School in 1958, Ralph entered the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1963.
Ralph worked many years in shipping and receiving for Sears Department store before his retirement. He was of the Protestant faith and attended the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church. After checking in every morning with his best buddy and grandson Angelo and making sure the neighborhood cat got a treat and rub behind the ears, Ralph started his day off with meeting his friends for a coffee at Chick's Diner and then it was off to Mount Airy or the Mohegan Sun for the day. Ralph had a wonderful personality and made many special friends over the years. After a day at the casino he would come home and turn on Fox news or CNN and discuss world events with his sister, Marie. He was a caring and giving man who never had a bad word to say about anyone. He enjoyed watching sports and playing the lottery and even had a few big wins over the years.
The family would like to thank Dr. Barry Minora and his staff for the care they provided to Ralph over the years and to the staff of the ICU department at GCMC for the care and compassion that was given to Ralph over the past few weeks.
Surviving are his sister, Marie Thomas, with whom he resided; his brothers, David Lutz and wife, Renee, Dunmore; Edward Lutz and companion, Patty Hill, Clearwater, Fla.; George Lutz and wife, Barbara, Scranton; stepson, Richard Rescigno, Scranton; grandchildren, Angelo Rescigno, of Archbald; Jonathan Kreidler, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; Kelly Rudalavage, of Scranton; Adrian Rescigno, of Mayfield; and Richard Rescigno, of Scranton; great-grandchildren, Angelo, Samantha and Valya Rescigno, Brianna Rudalavage, Peyton Rescigno, Sophie Rescigno, Kinnah, Kailee and Julianna Kreidler; many nieces, nephews and cousins that he was close to and who will miss him dearly, especially his cousins, Paul Genello, Stephen Genello, Barbara Leone and Robert Genello and their families; and last but not least, his friend, Greg Slack, who checked in with him every day; and all his friends at Chick's Diner, Mount Airy and the Mohegan Sun. Ralph was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Keeping everyone's health and safety in mind, there will be no public viewing at this time. The family will be holding a memorial service for Ralph that will be announced at a later time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020