Randall R. Horn, 87, of Scranton, died peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton.



Born Aug. 24, 1931, in Scranton, to the late Jewel Murdock Horn and late John Horn, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He worked as a printer at The Scranton Times-Tribune throughout his life and retired after 35 years. He was also a member of the American Legion and a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, William and Robert Horn; and beloved wife of almost 50 years, Frances Gabriel Horn, who passed away May 12, 2007. He missed her every day.



He loved reading, crossword puzzles, spending time with his family and sitting on his front porch, sharing conversation with friends.



Surviving are a daughter, Christine Horn; and a son, John Horn, both of Scranton. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Daniel, Sara, Jacob, Emily, Seth, Lukas and Noah Horn; and Cassie Merrill. Also surviving are 10 beautiful great-grandchildren.



An intellect, Randall Horn built a beautiful life for his family, and he will always be admired and greatly missed by those he loved and those who loved him back. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and Papa, he was truly one of a kind.



Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Randall's , Smile Train, a nonprofit organization providing corrective surgery for children with cleft palates, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090; by phone, 800-932-9541; or online.





