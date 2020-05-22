|
Randall Scott Jordan, 69, of Newton Twp., and formerly of Virginia and Bristol, Tenn., died Wednesday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Joyce Ann Jordan. Together for 17 years they would have celebrated 12 years of marriage on Aug. 16.
Born Aug. 21, 1950, in Coeburn, Va., to the late Clarence "Bubby" and Anna Lee Gibson Jordan, he grew up in the mountains of Virginia and Tennessee. He attended Dobbins Bennett High School in Tennessee and graduated from Coeburn High School in Coeburn, Va. He worked in the coal mines in Virginia for 17 years and was employed by Pella Products before his retirement.
A loyal and dedicated family man, he loved his children, stepsons and all his grandchildren and great-grandson. He was a social member of VFW Post 7069 in Clarks Summit and as an avid NASCAR fan he traveled to different race tracks to watch his favorite driver the #4 of Kevin Harvick take the checkered flag. Randy still holds the season record for the most runs hit in Little League in 1962 in Coeburn. After a long hard-fought five-year battle with lung, brain and spine cancer, Heaven has now gained another angel.
His family wishes to thank Dr. Akash Agarwal, Neurosurgeon, Dr. Tanya Kumaria and Dr. Kashori Veerabhadrappa, cncologist and all the nurses at NROC for their excellent care, support and friendship over the past five years. A special thank you to Hospice of the Sacred Heart staff for all of the care and compassion they have shown to him and his family, especially Shelley Powell, R.N.
Also surviving are his son, Mason and wife, Brigette; his daughter, Christian Bales and husband, Destin; his stepsons, Geoff Glynn and wife, Tara; and Brad Glynn; grandchildren, Skye, Kinzleigh, Rylee, Avalon, Connor and Collin; great-grandson, Kai; brothers, Larry and wife, Lisa; Tommy and wife, Christi; and Danny and wife, Diane.
There are no public services.
Memorial donations may be sent to VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020