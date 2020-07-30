Home

Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
Randy Lee Smith

Randy Lee Smith Obituary

Randy Lee Smith, 55, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Allied Skilled Services.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Gerald and Nancy Watson Smith, he was a 1982 graduate of West Scranton High School. He was a 20-year United States Navy veteran who received many letters of commendation. Randy was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches. He was an Eagle Scout, proud member of the Order of the Arrow, and loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving are three children, Megan Smith, Pleasanton, Calif.; Gerald Smith, Portland, Ore.; and Sean Smith, Spokane, Wash.; grandson, Jayden Smith; sister, Carolyn Otto and husband, Charles, Dunmore; stepmother, Donna Smith; nephew, Rhys Otto; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Nelson and Eleanor Kristyniak Watson; paternal grandparents, Gerald "Bud" and Eileen Pope Smith; stepgrandparents, Hobert and Ruth Ziegler Travis; a cousin, William Fahey; and great-aunt, Mable Englehardt.

The family would like to thank Lisa Sinclair of Compassionate Care Hospice, the Allied nursing staff of 1N and 3N, and Scranton Manor for their amazing care and kindness. Also, a special thank you to Eagle Cleaners in Clarks Summit for their care of Randy's military clothing.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at noon in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc, 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Interment, Arlington National Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time.


