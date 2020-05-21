|
|
Randy M. Radocesky, 60, of Mount Cobb, died May 12 at home.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Alice Radocesky, he attended Scranton schools and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1977. He was a longtime tractor-trailer driver, previously employed by Cardinal Logistics, as well as a member of VFW Post 25 and the Human Motorcycle Association.
From the young age of 11, Randy was infatuated with motorcycles and loved adventuring on the open road. He took countless trips with friends whom he considered family. He had a knack for giving loved ones nicknames and loved to just joke around and laugh - and his laugh was infectious. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time in his garage working on his Harleys and other vehicles, or being with his dog and sidekick, Buford. He was a kind, witty man with a huge heart and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.
Also surviving are his longtime companion of 20 years, Kathy Gibbs, Mount Cobb; five stepchildren, Michael Witkowski, Kaylee and Shalynn Gibbs, Leonard and Shaun Schneider; a brother, Nicholas Radocesky; a niece, Sierra Radocesky; and nephew, Nicholas Radocesky Jr.; aunts and uncles.
Services will be conducted privately in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020