Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Radocesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy M. Radocesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy M. Radocesky Obituary
Randy M. Radocesky, 60, of Mount Cobb, died May 12 at home.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Alice Radocesky, he attended Scranton schools and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1977. He was a longtime tractor-trailer driver, previously employed by Cardinal Logistics, as well as a member of VFW Post 25 and the Human Motorcycle Association.

From the young age of 11, Randy was infatuated with motorcycles and loved adventuring on the open road. He took countless trips with friends whom he considered family. He had a knack for giving loved ones nicknames and loved to just joke around and laugh - and his laugh was infectious. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time in his garage working on his Harleys and other vehicles, or being with his dog and sidekick, Buford. He was a kind, witty man with a huge heart and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.

Also surviving are his longtime companion of 20 years, Kathy Gibbs, Mount Cobb; five stepchildren, Michael Witkowski, Kaylee and Shalynn Gibbs, Leonard and Shaun Schneider; a brother, Nicholas Radocesky; a niece, Sierra Radocesky; and nephew, Nicholas Radocesky Jr.; aunts and uncles.

Services will be conducted privately in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -