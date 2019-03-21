Raymond Alvin Collins, 66, of Sterling, Pa., died Monday, March 18.
Ray graduated from Morristown High School, Morristown, N.J., and North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C. Ray was managing partner in Brown Brothers Stock Photos, Sterling. He was an Eagle Scout. An avid private pilot and ham radio operator, he was president emeritus of the Scranton Pocono Amateur Radio Club and a life member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
A celebration of Ray's life will be at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to your local hospice or a .
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2019