Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond J. Dougher. View Sign Service Information Semian Funeral Home 704 Union St Taylor , PA 18517 (570)-562-3530 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond J. Dougher, 97, Taylor, died Friday at Allied Hospice. His devoted wife, Gloria J. Davis Dougher, died Feb. 8, 2015, and, together, they celebrated 70 years of marriage.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late James and Mary McDermott Dougher, he worked as a heavy machine operator for J.A. Kerr and retired from COLTS, where he was a bus driver. He was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish and St. John the Baptist Church, Taylor, until its closing, and was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 168.



Ray was a train enthusiast, along with watching western movies and listening to the polkas. Upon retirement, he enjoyed cutting the lawns for many of his neighbors and, henceforth, became the neighborhood mayor. His family was the center of his life, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to him.



The Dougher family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Allied Hospice.



He is survived by five children, Raymond Dougher and wife, Mary Ann, Moosic; Jerry Dougher and wife, Judith, Scranton; Linda Balendy, Throop; Ronald Dougher and wife, Judy, Old Forge; Dorothy Schield and husband, Jack, Taylor; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Balendy; and five brothers, Thomas, James. Patrick, Joseph and Robert.



The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Taylor.



Family and friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505; or to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Raymond J. Dougher, 97, Taylor, died Friday at Allied Hospice. His devoted wife, Gloria J. Davis Dougher, died Feb. 8, 2015, and, together, they celebrated 70 years of marriage.Born in Scranton, the son of the late James and Mary McDermott Dougher, he worked as a heavy machine operator for J.A. Kerr and retired from COLTS, where he was a bus driver. He was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish and St. John the Baptist Church, Taylor, until its closing, and was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 168.Ray was a train enthusiast, along with watching western movies and listening to the polkas. Upon retirement, he enjoyed cutting the lawns for many of his neighbors and, henceforth, became the neighborhood mayor. His family was the center of his life, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to him.The Dougher family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Allied Hospice.He is survived by five children, Raymond Dougher and wife, Mary Ann, Moosic; Jerry Dougher and wife, Judith, Scranton; Linda Balendy, Throop; Ronald Dougher and wife, Judy, Old Forge; Dorothy Schield and husband, Jack, Taylor; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Balendy; and five brothers, Thomas, James. Patrick, Joseph and Robert.The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Taylor.Family and friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505; or to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close