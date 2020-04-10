|
Raymond L. Morcom, 83, of Scott Twp., died Wednesday at the Mid Valley Health Care Center, Peckville. Ray will finally be reunited with his wife, his dearest "Red," the former Veronica Siko.
Ray was born in Peckville and was the son of the late Harry and Mildred Everson Morcom. He was a graduate of Blakely High School. Ray worked as a policeman in Scott Twp. and was a former assistant fire chief in Queen City, Olyphant. He also was education director and safety inspector for Agway Propane. Ray served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He was quick with a joke and lit up a room. He put everyone above himself, taking great pride in spoiling his family. He also took great joy in rescuing animals. His pride and joy was his beloved dog, Prince. Ray was an avid stock car racing fan and truly loved watching Little League baseball.
Surviving are two daughters, Genny Chrzan and husband, Richard, of Winton; and Veronica Charney and husband, Jack, of Jermyn; son-in-law, David Burns of Chapman Lake; sister, Jean Lancaster of Peckville; six grandchildren, Ricky Chrzan, Jason Roberts, Jamie Solensky, Angie Torre, Ray Burns and Krystal Burns; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Burns.
The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at Mid Valley Health Care; they have become our extended family.
In light of the current health situation, services and interment in Scott Valley Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020