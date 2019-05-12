Raymond Richard Pasterchik, 79, died peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Rick, or "Richie" as family knew him, was a graduate of St. Rose High School and the University of Arizona. Rick was a Vietnam veteran in the United States Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
Rick pursued his lifelong passion and used his remarkable talent as a sculptor and painter to inspire others. Everyone knew Rick for his amiability, generosity and sense of humor. Rick's fondest moments involved painting with his granddaughters, who inherited his love for art.
Along with his wife, Carolyn, Rick is survived by his daughter, Shaleza Rouse and husband, David; three granddaughters, Bethany, Emily and Shaelyn; nephews, Kevin Pasterchik; Steve and Raymond Prusienski; nieces, Nancy Petro and Cheryl Guzman; as well as close friends, Diana Dowling; Gil Moser; Ronnie and Ellen Malinchak; Dan and Cheri Simmons.
Rick was predeceased by siblings, Harry, Tessie, Stephen "Tippy," Sophie and Irene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the roof fund of the family church, SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, in Simpson, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2019