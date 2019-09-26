|
Raymond W. Rood, 70, of Jermyn, died Monday at Temple University Hospital Philadelphia.
Born in Carbondale, the son of the late Irvin P. and Cora Lindsey Rood. Ray was owner of Raymond Rood General Construction and Residential Design Services since 1975; a 52-year member of the Crystal Fire Company, serving as president, captain and first and second lieutenant, chief engineer, served Jermyn Borough as an assistant fire chief and since February 2004 held the position of fire chief until he had to step down in 2019 for health reasons. He had served on the Jermyn Borough Planning Commission as Jermyn borough zoning officer and president of Mid Valley Emergency Services Mutual Aid Association. Ray was on the Lakeland School District Citizens Advisory Committee under Thomas O'Donnell, a member of the United Methodist Church and the Free and Accepted Masons Jermyn Lodge 523.
Ray was always there to help anyone who needed his help in the community and surrounding areas.
He is survived by son, Christopher Rood and wife, Kimberly; grandsons, Aiden, Ian and Alex Rood, Jermyn; a sister, Sharon Rajnic, Warrington; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Crystal Fire Company, 201 Bacon St., Jermyn, with services by Thomas Taylor. Viewing at the Crystal Fire Company from 9 until time of service. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Donations may be made to Crystal Fire Company 1, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019