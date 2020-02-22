|
Raymonde Stepien, 94, of Olyphant, died Tuesday morning at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, Olyphant. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Stepien, who died Feb. 20, 1990.
Born in Valence, France, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Virginia Perret. She was educated in France, and prior to retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry as a seamstress. She was a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant.
Raymonde or "Ray," as she was called, was very proud of her French heritage and enjoyed the time she spent with her friends in the French Club. In her earlier days, she kept busy quilting, crocheting and doing crafts for every occasion. She enjoyed watching the polkas on TV and wouldn't miss an episode of "Dancing with The Stars." Family and friends were always welcomed into her home and she was an excellent cook and baker. She also loved her pets, Lollipop and Midnight.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center for the wonderful care given to their mother over the last few months. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are two sons, Jack Stepien and wife, Carol, Scott Twp.; and Max Stepien and wife, Irene, Dickson City; three grandchildren, Amy Zelinski and husband, Bob, Olyphant; Jeffrey Stepien, Philadelphia; and Matthew Stepien and wife, Audra, King George, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Bobby and Zoe Zelinski; and Hailey, Genevieve and Grace Stepien; a sister, Monique Perret, France; dear friend and caregiver, Virginia Fawzon, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Perret and Janine Brocard; a brother, Max Perret; and her longtime companion, John Kalinowski.
The funeral will be Monday from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Anyone attending the funeral should go directly to the church. Friends may call Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2020