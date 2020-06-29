|
|
Rebecca Flannery, 57, of Dickson City, died Saturday evening at home. She was the wife of William "Doc" Watson and the daughter of James P. and Rita Pilch Flannery, Peckville.
She is also survived by her children, Kendra Srebro, Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Max Srebro, Dickson City.
A full obituary with details of the Memorial Mass will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2020