Rebecca Taylor Gordon, 55, of Kingsley, died tragically on Monday.
Born Feb. 25, 1965, in Montrose, she was the daughter of Brian and Mary Jane Wilmarth Taylor of Kingsley. Rebecca was a 1983 graduate of Mountain View High School, Kingsley, and had been employed as an over-the-road truck driver.
She is also survived by one son, Vincent Gordon, of Kingston; one daughter, Kendra Kohnke and husband, Adam, of Milton, Wis.; and three grandchildren, Kallyn Paige Gordon and Vincent Gordon Jr., both of Kingsley; and Xander Kohnke, of Milton, Wis.
As per Rebecca's request, she was cremated and no services will be held.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2020