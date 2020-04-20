|
Regina A. Smith (Jeannie Bazil) of Olney, Md., and formerly of Forest City, died Saturday at home. She was the wife of Benjamin "Jim" Smith, who died in 2009.
Regina was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Frances Lawrence Bazil Sr. She was a graduate of Scranton Lackawanna College and the New York State School of Cosmetology, Binghamton. She is retired from the U.S. Civil Service and Montgomery County School System of the State of Maryland.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Rockville, Md.
Surviving are a daughter, Pamela Smith-Korman and husband, Brian, Ocean Pines, Md.; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Jr. and George Bazil.
A graveside service will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020