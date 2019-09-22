|
Regina Anne Margaret Turner, 59, of Carbondale, entered into the Lord's Kingdom Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after the onset of a sudden illness.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., daughter of the late Robert and Georgette (Seiz) Schwartz, she was a member of St. Rose Church. Regina, known to those close to her as Jeany, was a loving wife of 31 years and a devoted stay-at-home mother to her five children. As her children grew up, Regina was employed locally by Weis Markets. She spent 10 happy years there where she developed meaningful relationships with co-workers and customers alike, and enjoyed helping people. Some of Regina's favorite things were the music of Elvis Presley, John Wayne movies, the color purple, watching wrestling with her husband, Pokémon, delicious food and her many grandchildren. She was the cornerstone of her family.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Turner, of Carbondale; five children, Suzanne Wood and fiancé, John, of Olyphant; William Schwartz and wife, Kristy, of Texas; Ashley Turner and fiancé, Adair, of Carbondale; Raymond Turner, of Wilkes Barre; and Thomas Turner and fiancée, Cassie, of Carbondale; four brothers, John Schwartz, of Stroudsburg; Robert (Kerrie) Schwartz, of Greensburg; Joe (Terri) Schwartz, of Florida; and Stephen (Deborah) Schwartz, of Florida; two sisters, Catherine (Angel) Rubio, of Puerto Rico; and Elizabeth Hughes, of Dunmore; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 9 to 9:30 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Regina's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements by Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019