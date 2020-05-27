|
Regina Callis of Old Forge died Monday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She was the widow of Frank Callis, who died on March 9, 2014.
She was born in Old Forge, daughter of the late Frank and Sophie Zrudlo Zielinski. She was a member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, and the former St. Michael's Church in Old Forge.
She worked in the area silk mills for many years before retiring.
Regina was a devout Catholic who always had her rosary in her hands; she always said it was the most powerful weapon. She enjoyed her time at the Atlantic City and area casinos, and was an avid Yankees fan. She dearly missed her husband, who was the love of her life, and was a devoted mother whose daughter adored her.
Surviving are her daughter, Carol, Old Forge; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Chester and John Zielinski.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Rosary Church, Duryea, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea.
There will be no public calling hours.
The Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home, 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2020