Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Carolyn Williams (Jean) Brown. View Sign

Regina (Jean) Carolyn Williams Brown, 94, Tunkhannock, died Feb. 4. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, C. Donald Brown, on Dec. 7, 2006.



Born Aug. 18, 1924, on the McCann/Arnold Farm near Elk Lake, she was the daughter to the late John R. and Lulu Lake Williams. She spent her childhood on the Williams Farm, Phillips/Franks Road in Springville. Jean was a 1942 graduate of Springville High School and faithfully attended the Springville Baptist Church. She made her home on Brown Hill Farms for 75 years.



She loved her church, WPEL, reading, puzzles, needlework, traveling, RFD, Judge Judy, Bill O'Reilly, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune (always quick with the answers). It was a glorious day for her to meet her Lord and Savior. She read through the Bible many times. She was a wife, mother and grandmother who was an example to all, but the Lord came first. In her last days, she would praise God and would ask for prayer that the Lord would take her and that her family would follow her to Heaven.



The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Jaylisa Adams with At-Home Quality Care, Aseracare Hospice, the caretakers at the Meadows in Dallas, Doris Ward and Dr. Williams for all the care they have provided.



Jean is survived by three sons, Dale and wife, Sara; David and wife, Elaine; Philip and wife, Janet, all of Lemon Twp.; nine grandchildren, Dale and Jen Brown; J.R., Daniel and Gail Brown; Jody and Mark Earl; Jon and Ashley Brown; Jeremy and Megan Brown; Scott and Michele Brown; Karen and Rob Harmer; Holly and Ed Overdyke; Ted Brown; and 17 great-grandchildren; also, a very dear brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herbert and Leola Steele; many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruth, Eleanor, Marie and Helen; brothers, Paul, Roger, Ralph and Russell.



Family and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service, which will be held on Saturday at noon from the Springville Baptist Church, Route 29, Springville. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.



A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Regina (Jean) Carolyn Williams Brown, 94, Tunkhannock, died Feb. 4. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, C. Donald Brown, on Dec. 7, 2006.Born Aug. 18, 1924, on the McCann/Arnold Farm near Elk Lake, she was the daughter to the late John R. and Lulu Lake Williams. She spent her childhood on the Williams Farm, Phillips/Franks Road in Springville. Jean was a 1942 graduate of Springville High School and faithfully attended the Springville Baptist Church. She made her home on Brown Hill Farms for 75 years.She loved her church, WPEL, reading, puzzles, needlework, traveling, RFD, Judge Judy, Bill O'Reilly, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune (always quick with the answers). It was a glorious day for her to meet her Lord and Savior. She read through the Bible many times. She was a wife, mother and grandmother who was an example to all, but the Lord came first. In her last days, she would praise God and would ask for prayer that the Lord would take her and that her family would follow her to Heaven.The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Jaylisa Adams with At-Home Quality Care, Aseracare Hospice, the caretakers at the Meadows in Dallas, Doris Ward and Dr. Williams for all the care they have provided.Jean is survived by three sons, Dale and wife, Sara; David and wife, Elaine; Philip and wife, Janet, all of Lemon Twp.; nine grandchildren, Dale and Jen Brown; J.R., Daniel and Gail Brown; Jody and Mark Earl; Jon and Ashley Brown; Jeremy and Megan Brown; Scott and Michele Brown; Karen and Rob Harmer; Holly and Ed Overdyke; Ted Brown; and 17 great-grandchildren; also, a very dear brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herbert and Leola Steele; many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruth, Eleanor, Marie and Helen; brothers, Paul, Roger, Ralph and Russell.Family and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service, which will be held on Saturday at noon from the Springville Baptist Church, Route 29, Springville. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Funeral Home Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock

73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

570-836-3321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close