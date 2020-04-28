|
Regina "Jeanne" Donovan, age 65, formerly Regina Margotta, of Mount Cobb, who lived most of her life in Dunmore, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at home surrounded by her family. Her devoted husband of more than 20 years is Paul Donovan.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank "Mabock" and Rosie Margotta. She graduated from Dunmore High School in 1972 and, before her retirement in 2010, she was employed by the Dunmore School District.
Jeanne and Paul enjoyed traveling and sailing on many cruises. Jeanne especially loved when they were joined by family on their many adventures. Jeanne's legacy is her love for animals. She displayed a selfless love toward all animals and her home was a haven for many different animals who visited her daily. Often, she would open her home to feed or nurse a stray or any animal that needed extra love or a little help. Jeanne was once honored by the Lackawanna County Commissioners and featured on the news for her heroic actions to save the life of an endangered Blue Herron at McDade Park. Her love for animals was endearing and will be missed by all, especially the animals under her care.
Also surviving are her two loving children, Jill White and husband, Matthew, of Jefferson Twp.; and Frank Margotta and his wife, Melissa, of Nicholson Twp. Additionally, Jeanne, affectionately known as "Gege" is survived by her six grandchildren, Shelbe, Haile, Abbie, Frankie, Ellie and Angelo, who were the light of her life. Jeanne is also survived by her devoted sisters, Lucy Roth, of Scranton; and Connie Uhrin, of Old Forge.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their support and compassion, but most importantly they would like to thank her devoted sisters Lucy and Connie who stayed by her side, administered the care and comforted her in her last days.
A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020