After a lengthy illness, Regina Frances Heffron Balmer, 83, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She drew her last breath in peace, surrounded by many members of her family. She was the wife of Frank A. Balmer, Dorothy Street, Scranton. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on July 15.



The daughter of Frank and Mary Gibbons Heffron, Regina was a lifelong resident of West Scranton. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School. She took great pride in the work ethic that enabled her to secure a job with Bell Telephone Co., and she was employed there for several years prior to her marriage. She later worked for 30 years as the primary bookkeeper for Brunetti's Supermarket in Scranton.



Regina was an immensely talented, self-taught artist. Working primarily in watercolor on paper, she produced an astonishing collection of landscapes and floral compositions. Her work demonstrated a keen observational eye and a remarkable understanding of light and color. Although she was able to easily adapt to different styles, impressionism was her favored technique. Regina's other creative pursuits included music and poetry. She was an avid amateur guitar player and enjoyed writing songs.



The daughter of Irish immigrants, Regina took great pride in her heritage. She was a kind, generous and loyal person who always looked for the best in others. She was a hilarious storyteller and known for her intelligence and sharp wit. She loved to follow the exploits of her nine siblings and their families. Sadly, Regina was preceded in death by not only her parents but also six of her siblings, Frankie, Johnny and Patrick Heffron, Rosemary Zack, Irene Murphy and Catherine Gilbride. She is survived by three sisters, Ellen Franco, Scranton; Sheila Kochmer, Factoryville; and Mary McAndrew, Scranton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their children.



Regina's most cherished role was as a wife and mother. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank; and her five children and their spouses, Frances and Wade Shepherd, Olyphant; Patrick and Ann Marie Balmer, Scranton; Marie and Michael Keenan, Clarks Summit; Chris­topher and Melissa Balmer, Allentown; and Matthew and Sarah Balmer, Toronto, Canada. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and her great-grandchild, all of whom doted on her.



Regina was an amazing presence in our lives, and her passing leaves a tremendous, unfillable void. For all who were lucky enough to know her, she can be best summed up through some of her final words: "I have loved being in this world with you. Remember that when you think of me."



Friends may call Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc, 445 Sanderson St., Throop. A blessing service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial at Cathedral Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Regina's name to St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton. Send online condolences to

