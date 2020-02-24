|
Regina Grace Mira, 91, of Scranton, passed away Saturday at home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Anthony S. Mira, who died in 2011.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Cosmo and Anna Lantolf Guarina, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1945, and had been a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Scranton. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who greatly enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren and her partner in crime, her sister Claire. She had fun taking trips and traveling with her beloved family, and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to her loyal caregivers, Donna K., Helen F., Donna B., Ana R., Marty M., Penny H., Ruth T., Laura M. and Julie T., for their friendship, kind attention and compassion always shown to Regina. Her family also would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and support during her times of need.
Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Duggan and husband, Daniel, and grandchildren, Daniel and Kate Lynn, of Old Forge; her sister-in-law, Loretta Guarina, of Scranton; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Grace Bossi and Claire Lancia; and brothers, Leonard Sr. and Paul Guarina.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. All those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Entombment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.
Memorial contributions in Regina's name may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, 18702.
To offer the family a condolence or for further information, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2020