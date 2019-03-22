Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina M. Arthur. View Sign

Regina M. Arthur, 90, Vandling, and formerly of Lyndhurst, N.J., died Wednesday at Allied Service Hospice. Her husband of 69 years is David E. Arthur.



Born in Simpson, the daughter of the late John and Josephine Sarnoski, she was a graduate of Fell High School class of 1946. Before retirement, she was employed by Economics Laboratory, Avenel, N.J. She was a member of St. Michael's Church, Simpson/St. Rose Parish.



The family would like to thank Dr. Tomazic and Dr. Speicher; a special thanks to nurses Cheryl and Joan; aides Cindy and Trish; and the entire staff of Home Health Care Professionals and Hospice, whose care and professionalism was so outstanding.



Regina is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Margie, Indianapolis, Ind.; two brothers, Val, Binghamton, N.Y.; and Francis, Carbondale; and a sister Matilda, Schenectady, N.Y.



She was also preceded in death by two sons, baby Joseph; and David S.; five brothers, Lt. Joseph, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient; John, Charles, Walter and Ted; seven sisters, Nellie, Sally, Agnes, Jennie, Martha, Helen and Victoria.



The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will be in Canaan Coroners Cemetery, Waymart.



The family will receive friends at the church from 9 to 9:30 a.m. By her request, there will be no viewing.



Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 425 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.



621 North Main Street

Simpson , PA 18407

