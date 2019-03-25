Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina M. Nycz. View Sign

Regina M. Nycz, formerly of South Scranton, born on Aug. 23, 1930, to the late Frank and Josephine Fijalkiewicz Nycz, died at the age of 88 on Friday, March 22, in Elderwood at Hamburg, N.Y., in hospice care.



She attended St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic School and was a 1948 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Regina was a lifelong and very active member of St. Stanislaus PNCC and the Spojnia Credit Union. She was a longtime office staff member of the Polish National Union of America, working at various capacities including Branch 17 secretary.



She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Leon (Julia Pron); and a sister, Jane Ubaldini (Daniel).



Surviving are niece, Ellen Januszkiewicz (Martin); nephew, Frank L. Nycz; great-nephews, Jason Jan­usziewicz (Amy), Lee, Adam, Andrew and Jared Nycz; and great-great-nephews, Jonas and Myles Janusziewicz; along with numerous extended family members.



Throughout her life, Regina was an independent and spunky woman who loved to travel and be in the company of good friends and family, especially at get-togethers and family celebrations. She will truly be missed.



Prior to moving to Elderwood Assisted living in Hamburg, N.Y., Regina was fortunate to have the support of her cousin, Carol Schmidt, and friends, Mary Coloma and Marci Paranich. Her family is grateful for their friendship.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Kane Street.



Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Regina's name to St. Stanislaus Cathedral and Hospice Bufflo, 255 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227.

Regina M. Nycz, formerly of South Scranton, born on Aug. 23, 1930, to the late Frank and Josephine Fijalkiewicz Nycz, died at the age of 88 on Friday, March 22, in Elderwood at Hamburg, N.Y., in hospice care.She attended St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic School and was a 1948 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Regina was a lifelong and very active member of St. Stanislaus PNCC and the Spojnia Credit Union. She was a longtime office staff member of the Polish National Union of America, working at various capacities including Branch 17 secretary.She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Leon (Julia Pron); and a sister, Jane Ubaldini (Daniel).Surviving are niece, Ellen Januszkiewicz (Martin); nephew, Frank L. Nycz; great-nephews, Jason Jan­usziewicz (Amy), Lee, Adam, Andrew and Jared Nycz; and great-great-nephews, Jonas and Myles Janusziewicz; along with numerous extended family members.Throughout her life, Regina was an independent and spunky woman who loved to travel and be in the company of good friends and family, especially at get-togethers and family celebrations. She will truly be missed.Prior to moving to Elderwood Assisted living in Hamburg, N.Y., Regina was fortunate to have the support of her cousin, Carol Schmidt, and friends, Mary Coloma and Marci Paranich. Her family is grateful for their friendship.The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Kane Street.Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Regina's name to St. Stanislaus Cathedral and Hospice Bufflo, 255 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Funeral Home Joseph W Sznyter Funeral Home

1101 Prospect Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-3713 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close