|
|
Regina M. "Jeanne" Truax, 91, of Waymart, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 20, at Wayne Woodlands Manor. Born Feb. 11, 1929, in Mahanoy City, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Idason.
Jeanne was a talker who loved to dance and enjoyed family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her two daughters, Kathleen Wilson and husband, Bob, of Bangor, Pa.; and Eileen Jaggars and husband, David, of Lake Ariel, Pa.; stepdaughter, Sandra Rospiglissi, of Tunkhannock, Pa.; her sister, Margaret Gesiskie, of Waymart, Pa.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard F. Grady and Murray H. Truax; and a sister, Rita Kufrovich.
Interment will be at Canaan Corners Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020