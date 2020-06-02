Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
For more information about
Regina Truax
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Truax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina M. "Jeanne" Truax

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina M. "Jeanne" Truax Obituary
Regina M. "Jeanne" Truax, 91, of Waymart, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 20, at Wayne Woodlands Manor. Born Feb. 11, 1929, in Mahanoy City, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Idason.

Jeanne was a talker who loved to dance and enjoyed family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kathleen Wilson and husband, Bob, of Bangor, Pa.; and Eileen Jaggars and husband, David, of Lake Ariel, Pa.; stepdaughter, Sandra Rospiglissi, of Tunkhannock, Pa.; her sister, Margaret Gesiskie, of Waymart, Pa.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard F. Grady and Murray H. Truax; and a sister, Rita Kufrovich.

Interment will be at Canaan Corners Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -