Sister Regina Marie Wilson, I.H.M., of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died Thurs­day, Feb. 21, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.



She was born on April 2, 1934, in Pittsburgh and given the name Helen Teresa. She was the daughter of the late George and Helen Mullen Wilson. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1954, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1957, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 3, 1960.



Sister Regina Marie served as a teacher at the following schools: St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School in Archbald, from 1957 to 1958; St. Mary Elementary School in Manhasset, N.Y., from 1958 to 1960 and 1967 to 1968; Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Scranton, from 1960 to 1961; St. Bernard Elementary School in Hastings, from 1961 to 1965; Sacred Heart Elementary School in Mount Holly, N.J., from 1965 to 1967; St. Peter of Alcantara Elementary School in Port Washington, N.Y., from 1977 to 1978; Nativity of Our Lord Elementary School in Scranton, from 1980 to 1981; and St. Mary of the Mount Elementary School in Pittsburgh, from 1981 to 1982.



Sister served as principal at the following schools: St. Joseph School in Williamsport, from 1968 to 1970; St. John the Evangelist Elementary School in Binghamton, N.Y., from 1970 to 1975; St. Rita Elementary School in Dundalk, Md., from 1975 to 1977; St. Raymond Elementary School in East Rockaway, N.Y., from 1978 to 1980; and Mother of Sorrows Elementary School in Murrysville, from 1987 to 1989.



She also served as director of religious education at St. Mary's Parish in Cecil, from 1982 to 1984; director of evaluation and accreditation at the Diocesan Schools Office in Bridgeport, Conn., from 1984 to 1987; assistant superintendent at the Archdiocesan Schools Office in Newark, N.J., from 1989 to 1995; associate vocation director at the Diocesan Vocation Office in Brooklyn, N.Y., from 1995 to 2005; student teacher supervisor at Carlow University in Pittsburgh, from 2005 to 2006; pastoral care volunteer at Vincentian Homes in Pittsburgh, from 2006 to 2010; and volunteer receptionist at North Hills Community Outreach in Millvale, from 2010 to 2013.



From 2013 until the time of her death, Sister Regina Marie served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.



She received a Bachelor of Science degree in English from Marywood College, a Master of Science degree in administration from Lehigh University, and a Master of Science degree in religious education from Duquesne University.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, George T. Wilson Jr.



She is survived by two brothers, William M., of East Providence, R.I.; and Robert E., of Maineville, Ohio; a sister, Mary E., of Pittsburgh; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.



The funeral will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Monday, Feb. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburgh, at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

