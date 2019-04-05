Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Van Wie (Gina) Monahan. View Sign

After a valiant struggle with cancer, Regina (Gina) Van Wie Monahan peacefully passed away Wednesday morning at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, while surrounded by family and friends. Gina was a resident of Clarks Summit. She battled cancer with the same intense determination and effort that she displayed throughout her life.



?Born in Scranton, on Sept. 22, 1967, Gina was the daughter of Regina Walsh Van Wie, of Scranton, her caretaker and constant companion throughout her illness, and Joseph Van Wie, Dunmore.



?She is survived by her loving husband, John Monahan. In addition to her husband, Gina is survived by her brothers, John and wife, Janel, Plymouth Meeting; Joseph, Scranton; Patrick, Scranton; sisters, Kathleen Simrell and husband, James, of Clarks Summit; Meghan, of Provo, Utah; and Carolann and her husband, Connor Holdaway, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nieces and nephews; along with many cousins; and her best friend, Gemma Rosato.



?Gina was a graduate of West Scranton High School, where she was voted best dressed, and Lackawanna College. She also attended Marywood University. After completing her academic studies, Gina started a long, successful career in retail management, holding supervisory positions with Estee Lauder, Market Day, as well as Bombay and Co. Although her job duties required her to travel extensively, she made the most of that opportunity by making friends from coast to coast and developing a reputation as a tireless worker.



??When she tired of being far away from family and friends, Gina returned home and held managerial positions with Talbots and Bath & Body Works. Prior to her illness, she was most recently employed by the Lackawanna County Single Tax Office.



?She loved to travel, work in her garden and tend to her beloved pets, including her dog, Bailey. Her organizational and creative abilities were beyond comparison. She was a woman of substance who had impeccable taste and style and was a great mentor and friend to her younger family members. Gina enjoyed supervising family gatherings, vacations and trips to New York City with her sisters, cousins and nieces. She was always the life of the party, cha cha cha.



?Gina was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Annarose Van Wie; maternal grandparents, Neddo and Kaddy Walsh; aunt, Mary Lil Walsh; and uncle, John Van Wie.



?Special thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, its dedicated staff and Dr. Darlene Dunay for their compassion and care.



?A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. People are asked to go directly to the church.



Family and friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. ?Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



To offer the family an online condolence, or for further information, please visit

After a valiant struggle with cancer, Regina (Gina) Van Wie Monahan peacefully passed away Wednesday morning at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, while surrounded by family and friends. Gina was a resident of Clarks Summit. She battled cancer with the same intense determination and effort that she displayed throughout her life.?Born in Scranton, on Sept. 22, 1967, Gina was the daughter of Regina Walsh Van Wie, of Scranton, her caretaker and constant companion throughout her illness, and Joseph Van Wie, Dunmore.?She is survived by her loving husband, John Monahan. In addition to her husband, Gina is survived by her brothers, John and wife, Janel, Plymouth Meeting; Joseph, Scranton; Patrick, Scranton; sisters, Kathleen Simrell and husband, James, of Clarks Summit; Meghan, of Provo, Utah; and Carolann and her husband, Connor Holdaway, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nieces and nephews; along with many cousins; and her best friend, Gemma Rosato.?Gina was a graduate of West Scranton High School, where she was voted best dressed, and Lackawanna College. She also attended Marywood University. After completing her academic studies, Gina started a long, successful career in retail management, holding supervisory positions with Estee Lauder, Market Day, as well as Bombay and Co. Although her job duties required her to travel extensively, she made the most of that opportunity by making friends from coast to coast and developing a reputation as a tireless worker.??When she tired of being far away from family and friends, Gina returned home and held managerial positions with Talbots and Bath & Body Works. Prior to her illness, she was most recently employed by the Lackawanna County Single Tax Office.?She loved to travel, work in her garden and tend to her beloved pets, including her dog, Bailey. Her organizational and creative abilities were beyond comparison. She was a woman of substance who had impeccable taste and style and was a great mentor and friend to her younger family members. Gina enjoyed supervising family gatherings, vacations and trips to New York City with her sisters, cousins and nieces. She was always the life of the party, cha cha cha.?Gina was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Annarose Van Wie; maternal grandparents, Neddo and Kaddy Walsh; aunt, Mary Lil Walsh; and uncle, John Van Wie.?Special thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, its dedicated staff and Dr. Darlene Dunay for their compassion and care.?A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. People are asked to go directly to the church.Family and friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. ?Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.To offer the family an online condolence, or for further information, please visit www.NEPAFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home

318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

(570) 343-6013 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close