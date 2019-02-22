Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Regina Vane C.P.. View Sign

Sister Regina Vane, C.P., died Sunday in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor at Holy Family Residence. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by members of her St. Gabriel's Passionist Community, the Little Sisters of the Poor and her dearest friends.



Sister Regina was born Mary Veronica on Oct. 12, 1925, at Mary Immaculate Hospital, Queens, N.Y., to the late Robert and Genevieve Donovan Vane. She graduated high school from the Mary Louis Academy, New York at the age of 18, and went on to achieve her Bachelor of Science degree from Fordham University School of Education, New York. Sister was ranked fourth in her class and was Magna Cum Laude.



Her spiritual life began on Sept. 7, 1944, when she entered the Passionist Nuns community located on Green Ridge Street, Dunmore. Sister Regina's profession date was Sept. 12, 1946, and she had taken the profession name of Sister Regina of the Infant Jesus. When the community moved to Clarks Summit, Sister became active in attending seminars, conferences and retreats related to the many aspects of spirituality and the Passionist Rule. She was elected counselor on Nov. 10, 1967. Sister Regina was elected superior on Nov. 3, 1979, Nov. 4, 1982, Nov. 5, 1998, and Nov. 8, 2001. In 1984, she initiated a Passionist Sharing Newsletter among the American Passionist Nuns. In 1995, Sister organized and preached a series of "Lenten Fridays with Jesus." In 1986, she became Directress of Novitiate and in the same year was in charge of cutting small hosts in what is now called the Altar Bread Department. In 1987, she inaugurated the Program for Associates Members, which was an enrichment for women interested in the Passionist spirituality.



Sister Regina was instrumental in establishing bread making, which came to be known as "Sister Regina's Bread" and later as "St. Gabriel's Monastery Bread." She supplied the retreatants with the healthy Molasses Bread and she also made this bread available during St. Ann's Novena. Sister Regina was an obedient, faithful and devout member of St. Gabriel's Passionist Nuns. She lived her life according to the rule of the Passionist Congregation of Sisters, "The whole life of a Passionist Nun is a mystical anticipation of the physical death. United to Christ in life and death, she passes into eternity with the certain hope of resurrection."



She had a very strong devotion to Mary, Mother of Christ, as can be attested to anyone who was here privately or on retreat would experience as she could be seen in chapel praying devoutly the rosary every day. Sister kept to her Passionist vocation by praying meditatively the Stations of the Cross daily.



Surviving are the Passionist Nuns of St. Gabriel's Monastery, Clarks Summit; niece, Anne Berner; and nephew, William Berner.



She was also preceded in death her brothers, William and Robert Vane; sister, Genevieve Berner; and former members of the Passionist nuns community.



A sincere and heartfelt thank you is extended to the Little Sisters of the Poor and their caring staff at Holy Family Residence, Dunmore. They have afforded Sister Regina the great gift of dying with grace, well-being and dignity. A very special appreciation is also extended to her many friends who continued to visit her during her stay at Holy Family. An acknowledgement is given to her dearest friend, Sister Nancy Nally, C.H., who was a lifelong friend.



The viewing will be Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Gabriel's Monastery, Clarks Summit, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. on Monday at 10 a.m. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

