Renee M. Yencho, 44, formerly of Olyphant, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness.



Renee was a fun-loving woman who faced challenges from birth. Born with a rare birth defect, she had surpassed all expectations. She found joy in listening to music, swimming in the pool, going out to eat and long car rides. A knock at the door would bring a response of, "Who's there?" She would knock on the wall to ask, "Who's there?" just to have fun.



Renee has always loved fire trucks. She could hear and feel the roar of the engines. She had the opportunity, with help from the people who loved and cared for her, from the Keystone Jermyn Group Home and the firefighters of Carbondale Engine 51, to actually get to touch a truck. We thank you all for giving her the joy of living a dream.



Born in Olyphant, the daughter of Joan (Tokash) Yencho and the late Edmund Yencho Sr., she is survived by her mother, Joan; and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her father Edmund Yencho Sr.; grandparents, John and Theda Tokash; sister, Debbie Gerek; and aunts and uncles.



She was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Dickson City.



A memorial service will be held at John Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa.



Calling hours are Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 3 to 5 p.m. Services will be held at 4:30 by Pastor Peter Haenftling.



Interment, Union Cemetery.



