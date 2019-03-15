Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee Marie (Jimmie) Daniel. View Sign

Renee Marie (Jimmie) Daniel, 36, of King of Prussia, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday at Paoli Hospital.



During her final years, Renee was helped by an outpouring of support from family, countless friends and neighbors that allowed her to focus on who was most important to her - Josh, the love of her life, and their beautiful 4-year-old daughter, Emily.



Nothing in the world made Renee happier than making memories with family. She spent after-school and summers playing with her siblings and cousins at her Grandma's house. Years later, she cherished the vacations and holidays she spent with the growing family, including her nephews and nieces - and, yes, their three cats, too. Above all, Renee was a source of joy and laughter through everything. She would want us all to remember those memories we shared and even smile at those dumb jokes. Remember those, and please tell them to Emily, so she'll know Renee will always be with her.



"Never Alone"



Jim Brickman



"May your tears come from laughing



You find friends worth having



As every year passes



They mean more than gold



May you win and stay humble



Smile more than grumble



And know when you stumble



You're never alone



Never alone



Never alone



I'll be in every beat of your heart



When you face the unknown



Wherever you fly



This isn't goodbye



My love will follow you, stay with you



Baby, you're never alone"



A memorial service will be celebrated Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m.

Renee Marie (Jimmie) Daniel, 36, of King of Prussia, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday at Paoli Hospital.During her final years, Renee was helped by an outpouring of support from family, countless friends and neighbors that allowed her to focus on who was most important to her - Josh, the love of her life, and their beautiful 4-year-old daughter, Emily.Nothing in the world made Renee happier than making memories with family. She spent after-school and summers playing with her siblings and cousins at her Grandma's house. Years later, she cherished the vacations and holidays she spent with the growing family, including her nephews and nieces - and, yes, their three cats, too. Above all, Renee was a source of joy and laughter through everything. She would want us all to remember those memories we shared and even smile at those dumb jokes. Remember those, and please tell them to Emily, so she'll know Renee will always be with her."Never Alone"Jim Brickman"May your tears come from laughingYou find friends worth havingAs every year passesThey mean more than goldMay you win and stay humbleSmile more than grumbleAnd know when you stumbleYou're never aloneNever aloneNever aloneI'll be in every beat of your heartWhen you face the unknownWherever you flyThis isn't goodbyeMy love will follow you, stay with youBaby, you're never alone"A memorial service will be celebrated Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral Home Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home

2908 Birney Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 344-5633 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close