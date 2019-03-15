Renee Marie (Jimmie) Daniel, 36, of King of Prussia, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday at Paoli Hospital.
During her final years, Renee was helped by an outpouring of support from family, countless friends and neighbors that allowed her to focus on who was most important to her - Josh, the love of her life, and their beautiful 4-year-old daughter, Emily.
Nothing in the world made Renee happier than making memories with family. She spent after-school and summers playing with her siblings and cousins at her Grandma's house. Years later, she cherished the vacations and holidays she spent with the growing family, including her nephews and nieces - and, yes, their three cats, too. Above all, Renee was a source of joy and laughter through everything. She would want us all to remember those memories we shared and even smile at those dumb jokes. Remember those, and please tell them to Emily, so she'll know Renee will always be with her.
"Never Alone"
Jim Brickman
"May your tears come from laughing
You find friends worth having
As every year passes
They mean more than gold
May you win and stay humble
Smile more than grumble
And know when you stumble
You're never alone
Never alone
Never alone
I'll be in every beat of your heart
When you face the unknown
Wherever you fly
This isn't goodbye
My love will follow you, stay with you
Baby, you're never alone"
A memorial service will be celebrated Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m.
Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home
2908 Birney Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 344-5633
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2019