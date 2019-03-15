Renee Marie (Jimmie) Daniel

Renee Marie (Jimmie) Daniel, 36, of King of Prussia, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday at Paoli Hospital.

During her final years, Renee was helped by an outpouring of support from family, countless friends and neighbors that allowed her to focus on who was most important to her - Josh, the love of her life, and their beautiful 4-year-old daughter, Emily.

Nothing in the world made Renee happier than making memories with family. She spent after-school and summers playing with her siblings and cousins at her Grandma's house. Years later, she cherished the vacations and holidays she spent with the growing family, including her nephews and nieces - and, yes, their three cats, too. Above all, Renee was a source of joy and laughter through everything. She would want us all to remember those memories we shared and even smile at those dumb jokes. Remember those, and please tell them to Emily, so she'll know Renee will always be with her.

"Never Alone"

Jim Brickman

"May your tears come from laughing

You find friends worth having

As every year passes

They mean more than gold

May you win and stay humble

Smile more than grumble

And know when you stumble

You're never alone

Never alone

Never alone

I'll be in every beat of your heart

When you face the unknown

Wherever you fly

This isn't goodbye

My love will follow you, stay with you

Baby, you're never alone"

A memorial service will be celebrated Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m.
