Obituary

Rexford D. Oakley Jr., 84, of Scott Twp., died Thursday at home. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally A Reeves Oakley.



Born in Childs, son of the late Rexford and Helen Fife Oakley, he was retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran. Rex was instrumental in the restoration of Brookside Cemetery and loved spending his summers at Spruce Lake where he hunted and fished.



He is survived by a son, Rexford John Oakley and fiancée, Cheryl Nichols, Jermyn; a grandson, Jamie Oakley and wife, Debbie; and granddaughter, Kristin Brown and husband, Matthew.; and a great-grandson, Niko Oakley.



He was also preceded in death by son, James Oakley.



The funeral will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. from Primitive Methodist Church, Jermyn, with the Rev. Allan Rupert, pastor, officiating. Interment, Valley View Mem­orial Park, Scott Twp.



Anyone going to the church on Monday is asked to go directly to church.



Viewing will be Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., at the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn.





Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2019

