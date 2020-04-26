|
|
Rexford H. Beavers Sr., Clifton Twp., died April 10 in the St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home. His wife of 58 years is the former Helen Eibes.
Born in 1932 in Madisonville, he was the son of the late Harry and Annabelle Batzel Beavers. He was a graduate of Moscow High School and went on to serve our country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He earned the rank of corporal. Before retirement, Rexford was employed by the Tobyhanna Army Depot.
Also surviving are his son, Rexford H. Beavers Jr. of Clifton Twp.; sisters, Caroline McLain and Sharon Hokein; and brothers, Ronald and Elmer Beavers, all of Moscow.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jacob Beavers; and a sister, Myrtle Pioch.
Due to the current health pandemic, services and interment were private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020