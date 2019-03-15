Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reynold F. Forgione. View Sign

Reynold F. Forgione, 89, Scranton, died Thursday at the Jewish Home of NEPA. His wife, Ann Marie Mies Forgione, died April 5, 2011.



Born in Wilmington, Del., son of the late Angelo and Veta Capone Forgione, he was a graduate of Clarks Summit High School and a veteran of the United States Army, where he was a sharpshooter. Reynold was a dedicated employee of A&P Supermarkets for 45 years, and also Dunmore Health Care Center.



He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his grandchildren.



Surviving are two sons, Reynold Forgione Jr. and wife, Jacqueline, Exton; and Michael Forgione and companion, Shelly Schick, Scranton; sister-in-law, Vita; and four grandchildren, Erica, Johnathon, Maria and Dominic.



He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John and wife, Dorothy; Peter and wife, Patricia; and Robert.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.





1401 Capouse Ave

Scranton , PA 18509

