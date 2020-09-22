Home

Rhoda A. Dellecave

Rhoda A. Dellecave Obituary

Rhoda A. Dellecave, 70, of Dalton, died Sunday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.

Born in Scranton on Sep. 7, 1950, daughter of the former Mildred Seifert of Jensen Beach, Flla., and the late Frank J. Prokop, Rhoda graduated from Lackawanna Trail High School, Keystone College and Marywood University. She worked as a homemaker, educator and computer programmer/analyst.

She loved lake life, reading, math, traveling, music, cooking, yoga, New York Times crossword puzzles, cribbage, badminton and cornbag. She was a loving, kind and generous soul with an extensive community of people who loved her.

Also surviving are her husband, Christopher W. Dellecave, Dalton; two daughters, Jessica "J" Dellecave and partner, LJ Roberts, Brooklyn, New York; and Vanessa Dellecave and fiancé, Adam Johnson, South Abington Twp.; a son, Kenyon Dellecave, Denver, Colo.; her sister, Jerri McGuigan, Jensen Beach, Fla.; niece, Londyn Beck; and nephew, Michael McGuigan; and their families.

Friends may call Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.


