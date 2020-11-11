Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Rhoda Thomas
Rhoda Thomas Obituary

Rhoda Thomas, 85, of Scranton, died Monday evening at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton.

Born in Dalton, she was the daughter of the late John and Rhoda Wilsey Ross. She worked as a seamstress before her retirement. Rhoda enjoyed travel, gardening and dancing, especially to Elvis or country western music.

Surviving are her son, Robert and his wife, Kimberly; granddaughters, Kayla, Taylor and Brooke; great-grandsons, Lukas and Shane; niece, Karen Ross; and caregiver, Tammy Thomas.

Rhoda was preceded in death by her beloved goddaughter, Deborah Buntz.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


