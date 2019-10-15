Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Richard A. Brack

Richard A. Brack Obituary
Richard A. Brack of Scranton passed away Saturday at Allied Services Hospice Center with his loving family by his side. His wife is the former Daisy Ann Boston. They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary June 17.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Charles and Gertrude Kinney Brack. Richard proudly served in the United States Navy for four years and in the Reserve for two. Before his retirement, he was employed as a title specialist by Scranton Dodge.

He enjoyed playing horseshoes and darts and participated in various leagues. He also earned a black belt in Shinko-ryu karate, along with his daughter.

Also surviving are two daughters, Dawn Bonafede, Scranton; and Daisy Ann Kuniegel and husband, Michael, Moscow; four grandchildren, Gabriel and Adriana Bonafede, and Richard and Daisy Ann Kuniegel; a brother, Charles; a sister, Elizabeth; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Brack.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 610 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019
