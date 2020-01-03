Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richard A. Buchinski Obituary
Richard A. Buchinski, 40, of Eynon, died Wednesday, at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York City. He is survived by his wife, the former Renee Layland.

Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Richard and Sylvia Ricino Buchinski and he was a member of Christ the King Parish at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon. He was a graduate of Mid Valley High School and Penn State University with a B.S. degree in criminal justice and psychology. Before his illness, he was employed by the federal government in the Department of Justice as a correction systems specialist.

Rich was a loving husband and friend who was an avid outdoorsman. He was the "best" fisherman who also enjoyed hunting. He battled brain cancer for 10 years, never complaining, and keeping a positive attitude throughout his ordeal. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Also surviving are several cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Lisa Buchinski.

The funeral will be private from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely.

Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stache Strong at stachestrong.org.

For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020
