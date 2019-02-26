Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Naugle. View Sign

Richard A. Naugle, 68, of Carbondale, died Monday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. His wife is the former Geraldine Houck.



Born in Jersey City, N.J., son of the late Harry A. and Dorothy Faye Bradow Naugle, he was a graduate of Jersey City High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Before retirement, he was employed as a maintenance technician at Sandvik Steel, Clarks Summit. Richard was an avid fisherman and a member of Trout Unlimited. Some of his greatest times were spent fishing with his wife and best friend, Geraldine. He also enjoyed photography, taking long rides and traveling.



Also surviving are his five children, Jennifer Purdy, Burke, Va.; James Naugle, Dickson City; George Shipp, Scranton; Ashley Birkrem, Wisconsin; and Christine Hazelton, Carbondale; 12 grandchildren, Miriam, Byron, Sierra, Jada, Arianna, Liam, Austin, Abriella, Madison, Mylee, Mariah and Keegan; two sisters, Geraldine Pivano, Bayonne, N.J.; and Joann Witkowski, Maryland; several nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Rosanne Wahl.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Robert Naugle.



The funeral will be Thursday with services at 6 p.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, by Pastor Adam Reinhardt.



Friends may call Thursday, 3 to service time. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.





