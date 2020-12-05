Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Newton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Newton Obituary

Richard A. Newton, 76, of Olyphant, died Thanksgiving Day at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Shirley Price.

Born June 21, 1944, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Nellie Thomas Newton and had been a longtime employee of Pawnee Pants, Olyphant, and later retired from Bonacci Sportswear, Scranton. Rich loved his family and enjoyed getting together with them for dinner, holidays and special occasions. He especially loved his dogs, Holly and Anna. Rich enjoyed basketball, bowling and especially baseball, which he played in high school. He and his wife were foster parents for more than 20 years, caring for many children during that time.

He is survived by three sons, Matthew Newton of Taylor, Cody Newton of Allentown and Nicholas Newton of Olyphant; a daughter, Natalie Newton of Olyphant; four grandchildren, Lilly, Payton and Carter Newton, and Landy Burkland; two sisters, Lois McAndrew of Montdale and Cheryl Barker of Florida; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Edwin Newton; and a sister, Delores Kishbaugh.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or .

To share condolences with Rich's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -