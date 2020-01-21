|
Richard A. Orzel, 72, of Peckville, died Saturday evening.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Anthony S. and Mary E. Wasko Orzel, he resided in Scranton most of his life. He was a 1965 graduate of West Scranton High School and received an associate degree in carpentry from Johnson School of Technology. A union carpenter, Richard was a member of Carpenters Local 261, Scranton. He was an avid hunter and golfer and enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins. In his free time he took pleasure in furniture woodworking and building his Lionel train collection.
He is survived by three children and their spouses, Candice L. and Justin Taylor, Oakland, N.J.; Anthony R. and Colleen Orzel, Dunmore; and Melanie and Mark McGrath, Newark, Del.; seven grandchildren, Gavin, Riley, Ella, Payton, Cain, Adelynd and Olivia; and their mother and grandmother, Joanne Orzel, Blakely.
A memorial service and interment will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Richard's memory to , Memorials Processing, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020