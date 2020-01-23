Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 383-9033
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church
316 William Street
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Orzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Orzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Orzel Obituary
A memorial Mass has been scheduled for Richard A. Orzel, 72, of Peckville, formerly of Scranton, who died Saturday evening.

Mass will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Richard's memory to , Memorials Processing, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

Arrangements by the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -