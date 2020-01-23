|
A memorial Mass has been scheduled for Richard A. Orzel, 72, of Peckville, formerly of Scranton, who died Saturday evening.
Mass will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in Richard's memory to , Memorials Processing, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Arrangements by the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020